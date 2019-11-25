Market News
November 25, 2019

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street notches record highs on renewed trade optimism

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Each of Wall Street’s three major averages kicked off the trading week by closing at records on Monday as signs pointed to progress between the United States and China on a trade truce, while a round of merger deals also helped buoy sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 189.77 points, or 0.68%, to 28,065.39, the S&P 500 gained 23.27 points, or 0.75%, to 3,133.56 and the Nasdaq Composite added 112.60 points, or 1.32%, to 8,632.49. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Chris Reese)

