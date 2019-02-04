US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat ahead of Alphabet results

Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday as investors took a wait-and-see stance after an earnings-heavy week which included strong U.S. jobs growth data, with Alphabet’s results expected after the bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.77 points, or 0.01 percent, at the open to 25,062.12.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.04 points, or largely unchanged, at 2,706.49. The Nasdaq Composite gained 2.41 points, or 0.03 percent, to 7,266.28 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)