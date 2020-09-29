Wall Street opens flat ahead of first presidential debate

FILE PHOTO: A man points a computer screen showing stock information in this illustration photo taken in Bordeaux, France, France, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes were muted at the open on Tuesday as investors stayed away from making big bets ahead of the first presidential debate, while awaiting a reading on consumer confidence.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.82 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 27,560.24. The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.68 points, or 0.02%, at 3,350.92, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.52 points, or 0.08%, to 11,109.00 at the opening bell.