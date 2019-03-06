US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat amid lack of catalysts

March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Wednesday in the absence of fresh developments on trade, with investors taking a step back after a strong run in equities since the start of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 12.13 points, or 0.05 percent, at the open to 25,818.76.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.62 points, or 0.02 percent, at 2,790.27. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.98 points, or 0.01 percent, to 7,575.38 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)