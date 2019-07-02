US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat as trade optimism fades

July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Tuesday, following a record-setting rally in the previous session, as optimism over U.S.-China trade talks waned after Washington threatened tariffs on $4 billion worth of additional European goods.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.10 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 26,719.53.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.33 points, or 0.01%, at 2,964.66. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.51 points, or 0.06%, to 8,086.65 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)