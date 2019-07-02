Market News
July 2, 2019 / 1:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat as trade optimism fades

1 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Tuesday, following a record-setting rally in the previous session, as optimism over U.S.-China trade talks waned after Washington threatened tariffs on $4 billion worth of additional European goods.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.10 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 26,719.53.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.33 points, or 0.01%, at 2,964.66. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.51 points, or 0.06%, to 8,086.65 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below