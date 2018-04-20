FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 1:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat on tech, oil weakness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened flat on Friday, as strong earnings from industrials General Electric and Honeywell were offset by declines in technology stocks and oil price.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7.50 points, or 0.03 percent, at the open to 24,657.39. The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.57 points, or 0.02 percent, at 2,692.56. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.41 points, or 0.24 percent, to 7,220.64 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

