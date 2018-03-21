FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2018 / 1:41 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat, tech drags ahead of Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as traders moved cautiously ahead of an expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike, while a drop in Facebook Inc’s shares on privacy concerns again weighed on the technology sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 7.71 points, or 0.03 percent, to 24,734.98. The S&P 500 lost 2.56 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,714.38. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.35 points, or 0.21 percent, to 7,348.95. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D’Souza)

