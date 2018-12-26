US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher after four session slide

Dec 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, led by technology and retail shares, after a punishing few sessions left the benchmark S&P 500 on the brink of bear market territory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 65.53 points, or 0.30 percent, at the open to 21,857.73.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.02 points, or 0.51 percent, at 2,363.12. The Nasdaq Composite gained 64.94 points, or 1.05 percent, to 6,257.86 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)