Market News
May 14, 2019 / 1:33 PM / 2 days ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher after steep selloff a day earlier

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, following a sharp selloff in the previous session, as optimistic comments from Washington and Beijing took the edge off market concerns about a further escalation in trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 59.04 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 25,384.03. The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.25 points, or 0.29%, at 2,820.12. The Nasdaq Composite gained 42.64 points, or 0.56%, to 7,689.66 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
