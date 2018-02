Feb 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Thursday, with Cisco leading a more than 200 point jump in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, as concerns of rising inflation eased.

The Dow rose 206.95 points, or 0.83 percent, to 25,100.44. The S&P 500 gained 18.26 points, or 0.67664 percent, to 2,716.89. The Nasdaq Composite added 55.28 points, or 0.77 percent, to 7,198.90.