Market News
November 21, 2018 / 2:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as oil prices, tech stocks recover

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday after two days of heavy selling as Apple Inc and other major technology stocks bounced back and oil prices steadied.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 76.01 points, or 0.31 percent, at the open to 24,541.65. The S&P 500 opened higher by 15.85 points, or 0.60 percent, at 2,657.74. The Nasdaq Composite gained 76.68 points, or 1.11 percent, to 6,985.51 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
