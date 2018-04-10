FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 1:37 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as tech stocks gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday, led by technology stocks, after Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to cut import tariffs, soothing investor concerns about rising U.S.-China trade tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 397.78 points, or 1.66 percent, to 24,376.88, the S&P 500 gained 36.04 points, or 1.38 percent, to 2,649.2 and the Nasdaq Composite added 110.70 points, or 1.59 percent, to 7,061.05. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

