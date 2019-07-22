Market News
July 22, 2019 / 1:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher in crucial earnings week

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, led by technology stocks, as investors eyed fresh trade developments between the United States and China in a busy week of corporate earnings, which include reports from Facebook and Amazon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 19.98 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 27,174.18.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.32 points, or 0.18%, at 2,981.93. The Nasdaq Composite gained 25.50 points, or 0.31%, to 8,171.99 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru)

