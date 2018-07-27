FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2018 / 1:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on Amazon boost, GDP data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday as Amazon’s upbeat earnings pushed consumer discretionary stocks higher and as data showed that the U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in nearly four years.

The S&P 500 opened 4.91 points higher, or 0.17 percent, at 2,842.35. The Nasdaq Composite gained 37.56 points, or 0.48 percent, to 7,889.75 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.55 points, or 0.03 percent, at the open to 25,520.52. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru)

