US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on Apple boost

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Monday, lifted by Apple Inc, as investors shrugged off last week’s reports that Washington was considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32.08 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 26,852.33.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.28 points, or 0.18%, at 2,967.07. The Nasdaq Composite gained 24.46 points, or 0.31%, to 7,964.09 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)