Market News
April 6, 2020 / 1:35 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on coronavirus slowdown hopes

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, after President Donald Trump expressed hope that the coronavirus health crisis was “leveling-off” in some of the hardest-hit U.S. states.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 641.10 points, or 3.05%, at the open to 21,693.63.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 89.63 points, or 3.60%, at 2,578.28. The Nasdaq Composite gained 287.09 points, or 3.89%, to 7,660.17 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

