US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on hopes of monetary stimulus

Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher for the fourth straight session on Monday, as mixed global economic data lifted expectations of monetary stimulus from central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 68.77 points, or 0.26%, at the open to 26,866.23.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.72 points, or 0.33%, at 2,988.43. The Nasdaq Composite gained 27.84 points, or 0.34%, to 8,130.91 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)