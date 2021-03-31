US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on optimism over Biden spending plan

March 31 (Reuters) - Technology stocks lifted all three major indexes on Wednesday as investors awaited details on U.S. President Joe Biden’s massive infrastructure plan, while Wall Street eyed its fourth straight quarterly gain.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 49.1 points, or 0.15%, to 33116.04 at the open. The S&P 500 rose 8.7 points, or 0.22%, to 3967.25, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 77.2 points, or 0.59%, to 13122.573 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru)