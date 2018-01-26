FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 2:41 PM / in 23 minutes

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on strong earnings, soft dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Friday as gains in Intel and AbbVie following strong earnings and a slide in dollar helped investors look past weaker-than-expected U.S. economic growth data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52.02 points, or 0.2 percent, to 26,444.81. The S&P 500 gained 8.3 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,847.55. The Nasdaq Composite added 33.94 points, or 0.46 percent, to 7,445.11. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

