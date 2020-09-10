Market News
September 10, 2020 / 1:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on tech bounce

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Thursday as momentum from demand for cheaper tech-related stocks overshadowed elevated weekly jobless claims that suggested a choppy economic rebound.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82.04 points, or 0.29%, at the open to 28,022.51.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.60 points, or 0.40%, at 3,412.56. The Nasdaq Composite gained 93.96 points, or 0.84%, to 11,235.53 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below