July 31, 2018 / 1:39 PM / in 2 hours

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on tech rebound, US-China trade talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as technology stocks rebounded after a widespread sell-off in the previous session and on a report that the U.S. and China seek to restart talks on trade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.38 points, or 0.15 percent, at the open to 25,345.21.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.13 points, or 0.25 percent, at 2,809.73. The Nasdaq Composite gained 24.59 points, or 0.32 percent, to 7,654.59 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

