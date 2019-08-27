US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher, trade hopes build

Aug 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as investors held their hopes on a resolution to the prolonged trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies despite mixed signals from both sides.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 115.63 points, or 0.45%, at the open to 26,014.46.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 14.76 points, or 0.51%, at 2,893.14. The Nasdaq Composite gained 55.05 points, or 0.70%, to 7,908.78 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)