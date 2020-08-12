Market News
August 12, 2020 / 1:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher with eyes on stimulus

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 edging closer to an all-time high, as a fall in U.S. crude stockpiles drove up oil prices, although investors remained on edge due to a stalemate over a new coronavirus relief bill.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 173.33 points, or 0.63%, at the open to 27,860.24. The S&P 500 opened higher by 21.77 points, or 0.65%, at 3,355.46, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 95.29 points, or 0.88%, to 10,878.12 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

