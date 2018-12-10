Market News
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as Apple weighs

Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday after a drop in Apple Inc’s shares curbed the market’s attempt to stage a bounce back from its worst week since March on worries over global growth and the China-U.S. trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.00 points, or 0.11 percent, at the open to 24,360.95.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.22 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,630.86. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.62 points, or 0.14 percent, to 6,959.63 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

