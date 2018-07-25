FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
July 25, 2018 / 1:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as Boeing drags on industrials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday, as disappointing results from Boeing weighed on industrial companies and as investors eyed trade talks between the United States and European Commission.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 58.24 points, or 0.23 percent, at the open to 25,183.70.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.67 points, or 0.09 percent, at 2,817.73. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.67 points, or 0.02 percent, to 7,839.09 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.