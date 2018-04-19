FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018 / 1:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as chip stocks, Apple drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq opened lower after three days of gains on Thursday as technology stocks took a beating from Apple’s decline and weakness in chipmakers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36.77 points, or 0.15 percent, at the open to 24,711.30. The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.48 points, or 0.28 percent, at 2,701.16. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 36.62 points, or 0.50 percent, to 7,258.62 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

