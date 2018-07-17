FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
July 17, 2018 / 1:39 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as Netflix weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, as Netflix’s sharp drop following weak subscriber growth weighed on consumer discretionary stocks and as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s Congressional testimony.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.44 points, or 0.12 percent, at the open to 25,033.92.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.09 points, or 0.32 percent, at 2,789.34. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 53.74 points, or 0.69 percent, to 7,751.98 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.