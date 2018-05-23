FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2018 / 1:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as optimism over trade talks recedes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street slipped at the open on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump cast fresh doubts over current U.S.-China trade talks and investors awaited a Federal Reserve report for cues on pace of future interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 76.70 points, or 0.31 percent, at the open to 24,757.71.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.46 points, or 0.38 percent, at 2,713.98. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 43.42 points, or 0.59 percent, to 7,335.03 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

