October 15, 2018 / 1:36 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as Saudi tensions add to concerns

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped at open on Monday as rising tensions between Western powers and Saudi Arabia added to worries over rising borrowing costs and the impact of tariffs following the three indexes’ biggest weekly declines in over seven months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7.53 points, or 0.03 percent, at the open to 25,332.46.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 3.30 points, or 0.12 percent, at 2,763.83. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 23.57 points, or 0.31 percent, to 7,473.33 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

