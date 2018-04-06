FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2018 / 1:40 PM / a day ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as trade war fears escalate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Friday as renewed fears of a trade conflict between the United States and China outweighed a lower-than-expected March jobs data that eased concerns over aggressive interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 234.05 points, or 0.96 percent, to 24,271.17. The S&P 500 lost 22.96 points, or 0.862237 percent, to 2,639.88. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 78.46 points, or 1.11 percent, to 6,998.10. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

