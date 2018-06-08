US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower on iPhone worries

June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Friday led by falls in shares of Apple and its suppliers, including Advanced Micro Devices and Qualcomm, following a report that the iPhone maker was planning to produce fewer new phones this year than last.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 26.52 points, or 0.11 percent, to 25,214.89. The S&P 500 lost 3.58 points, or 0.129225 percent, to 2,766.79. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.90 points, or 0.33 percent, to 7,610.17. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)