FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 8, 2018 / 1:37 PM / in an hour

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower on iPhone worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Friday led by falls in shares of Apple and its suppliers, including Advanced Micro Devices and Qualcomm, following a report that the iPhone maker was planning to produce fewer new phones this year than last.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 26.52 points, or 0.11 percent, to 25,214.89. The S&P 500 lost 3.58 points, or 0.129225 percent, to 2,766.79. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.90 points, or 0.33 percent, to 7,610.17. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.