US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower on rising virus cases, elevated jobless claims

June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell at the open on Thursday as an uptick in COVID-19 infections in the United States threatened to upend bets of a swift economic recovery, with data showing weekly jobless claims remained elevated amid a second wave of layoffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 103.16 points, or 0.39%, at the open to 26,016.45. The S&P 500 opened lower by 11.85 points, or 0.38%, at 3,101.64, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.06 points, or 0.18%, to 9,892.48 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru)