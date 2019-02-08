US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower on trade woes

Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell at open on Friday, with technology stocks leading losses as investors were skeptical that a U.S.-China deal would be reached before the March deadline, adding to nerves over slowing global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 127.17 points, or 0.51 percent, at the open to 25,042.36.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 13.69 points, or 0.51 percent, at 2,692.36. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 56.06 points, or 0.77 percent, to 7,232.30 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)