Market News
August 9, 2019 / 1:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower on trade worries

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday, dragged down by technology shares, as investors grappled with fresh U.S.-China trade tensions, political turmoil in Italy and a surprise contraction in Britain’s economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 41.10 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 26,337.09.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.58 points, or 0.26%, at 2,930.51. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 41.97 points, or 0.52%, to 7,997.19 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

