FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 3, 2018 / 1:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower on U.S.-China trade tensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Thursday as investors remained on edge about U.S.-China trade talks, while the latest round of earnings added little cheer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 88.75 points, or 0.37 percent, at the open to 23,836.23. The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.59 points, or 0.29 percent, at 2,628.08. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 35.87 points, or 0.51 percent, to 7,065.03 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.