Market News
July 14, 2020 / 1:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower on virus woes, U.S.-China tensions

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened lower on Tuesday following a mixed bag of quarterly earnings from U.S. lenders and simmering tensions between Washington and Beijing, while new coronavirus restrictions in California hit tech stocks for a second straight day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 41.63 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 26,044.17. The S&P 500 opened lower by 14.11 points, or 0.45%, at 3,141.11, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 80.59 points, or 0.78%, to 10,310.25 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

