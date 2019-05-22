US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower on worries of escalating trade war

May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday, as reports that Washington could impose sanctions on another Chinese company raised fears of an escalation in trade tensions, with the S&P 500 also dragged down by losses in chipmaker Qualcomm and home improvement chain Lowe’s.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 58.87 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 25,818.46. The S&P 500 opened lower by 8.30 points, or 0.29%, at 2,856.06. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 35.92 points, or 0.46%, to 7,749.81 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)