Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Company News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower; set for weekly gains

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Friday as investors hit pause after a barrage of strong earnings and upbeat economic data through the week drove the benchmark S&P 500 index to record levels in the previous session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 71.6 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 33988.75. The S&P 500 fell 13.4 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 4198.1, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 111.8 points, or 0.79%, to 13970.729 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up