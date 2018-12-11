US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens sharply higher on trade optimism

Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped at the open on Tuesday in broad-based gains led by industrial and technology stocks amid signs of progress in trade talks between the United States and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 296.65 points, or 1.21 percent, at the open to 24,719.91.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 26.72 points, or 1.01 percent, at 2,664.44. The Nasdaq Composite gained 101.13 points, or 1.44 percent, to 7,121.66 at the opening bell.