December 12, 2018 / 2:33 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens sharply higher on trade optimism

Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped at open on Wednesday as the Wall Street Journal report about China’s plans to increase access for foreign firms added to earlier optimism on trade from Trump’s upbeat comments.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 138.85 points, or 0.57 percent, at the open to 24,509.09.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 21.45 points, or 0.81 percent, at 2,658.23. The Nasdaq Composite gained 95.17 points, or 1.35 percent, to 7,127.00 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

