March 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened slightly higher on Monday, building on gains from last week’s strong February jobs data that allayed fears of rising inflation and faster interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.28 points, or 0.16 percent, to 25,375.02. The S&P 500 gained 3.68 points, or 0.132062 percent, to 2,790.25. The Nasdaq Composite added 18.02 points, or 0.24 percent, to 7,578.83.