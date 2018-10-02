FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2018 / 1:37 PM / in 2 hours

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens slightly lower on Italian concerns

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks slipped at the open on Tuesday, with bank stocks the biggest drags, pressured by turmoil in European markets following an Italian lawmaker’s anti-euro comments and as relief from a reworked NAFTA deal faded.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.30 points, or 0.01 percent, at the open to 26,648.91.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.79 points, or 0.03 percent, at 2,923.80. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.83 points, or 0.16 percent, to 8,024.48 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru)

