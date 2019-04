April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied on Monday, starting off the second quarter on a strong note, as upbeat manufacturing numbers from the United States and China eased worries about slowing global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 329.8 points, or 1.27 percent, to 26,258.48, the S&P 500 gained 32.75 points, or 1.16 percent, to 2,867.15 and the Nasdaq Composite added 99.59 points, or 1.29 percent, to 7,828.91. (Reporting by April Joyner Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)