US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rallies, led by healthcare jump

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied on Monday, led in part by a climb in healthcare stocks as investors looked for shares that have become cheap and can withstand the impact to the economy from the spread of the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 690.7 points, or 3.19%, to end at 22,327.48 points, the S&P 500 gained 85.18 points, or 3.35%, to 2,626.65 and the Nasdaq Composite added 271.77 points, or 3.62%, to 7,774.15. (Reporting by Noel Randewich Editing by Chris Reese)