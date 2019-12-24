Market News
December 24, 2019 / 6:05 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rally pauses near records in Christmas Eve trade

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended little changed in a shortened, pre-Christmas session on Tuesday, as investors paused after a record-setting rally fueled by improving U.S.-China trade relations that has put the market on course for its best year since 2013.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36.08 points, or 0.13%, to 28,515.45, the S&P 500 lost 0.67 points, or 0.02%, to 3,223.34 and the Nasdaq Composite added 7.24 points, or 0.08%, to 8,952.88. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Sandra Maler)

