January 28, 2020 / 9:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rebounds from China virus fears, Apple soars

NEW YORK, Jan 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rebounded on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 recovering from its biggest one-day percentage drop in nearly four months, led by a climb in shares of Apple Inc and other names hit by concerns of exposure to the coronavirus outbreak in China that sparked a recent sell-off.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 186.23 points, or 0.65%, to 28,722.03, the S&P 500 gained 32.59 points, or 1.00%, to 3,276.22 and the Nasdaq Composite added 130.37 points, or 1.43%, to 9,269.68. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Chris Reese)

