US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rebounds sharply after Fed's emergency rate cut

March 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks indexes surged on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a half percentage point in an emergency move designed to shield the world’s largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus.

At 10:02 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 319.24 points, or 1.20%, at 27,022.56, the S&P 500 was up 38.33 points, or 1.24%, at 3,128.56. The Nasdaq Composite was up 100.59 points, or 1.12%, at 9,052.75. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)