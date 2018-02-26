FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Market News
February 26, 2018 / 9:07 PM / in 12 hours

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rises as falling yields soothe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose to more than three-week highs on Monday, with major indexes rising over 1 percent, as a decline in Treasury debt yields assuaged investors’ concerns about rising interest rates and refocused attention on economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 399.01 points, or 1.58 percent, to 25,709, the S&P 500 gained 32.3 points, or 1.18 percent, to 2,779.6 and the Nasdaq Composite added 84.07 points, or 1.15 percent, to 7,421.46. (Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.