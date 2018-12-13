US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rises at open on trade optimism

Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, led by technology shares, as signs of progress between the United States and China on resolving their bitter trade dispute continued to boost sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.59 points, or 0.20 percent, at the open to 24,575.86.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.63 points, or 0.29 percent, at 2,658.70. The Nasdaq Composite gained 36.97 points, or 0.52 percent, to 7,135.28 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)