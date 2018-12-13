Market News
December 13, 2018 / 2:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rises at open on trade optimism

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, led by technology shares, as signs of progress between the United States and China on resolving their bitter trade dispute continued to boost sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.59 points, or 0.20 percent, at the open to 24,575.86.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.63 points, or 0.29 percent, at 2,658.70. The Nasdaq Composite gained 36.97 points, or 0.52 percent, to 7,135.28 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.