US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rises at open on trade optimism

April 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, resuming a rally after a pause in the previous session, fueled by optimism over trade talks with Beijing and as China’s economy showed new signs of recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58.90 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 26,238.03.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.85 points, or 0.31%, at 2,876.09. The Nasdaq Composite gained 42.49 points, or 0.54%, to 7,891.18 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)